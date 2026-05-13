Removed all wind alerts for Hildago County from NM Roads. Winds reading between 2 to 10 mph. 

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Lordsburg
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 3, (STEINS) to mile marker 15, (GARY) with high winds and blowing dust. This event will be updated as conditions change.