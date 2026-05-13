Updated to Red Flag Warning 051426

.MARGINALLY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL NEW MEXICO ON THURSDAY... .Hot and dry conditions will continue tomorrow, but as an upper level ridge shifts east of the area and breaks down, west to southwest winds will ramp up to around 18 to 22 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Meanwhile, minimum RH values will dip into the single digits in the lowlands, and the lower 10s below about 7500 feet. ERC values are around the 85th percentile, and continue to trend upwards, warranting a watch despite the marginal winds.

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

222 PM MDT Wed May 13 2026

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

MUCH OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL NEW MEXICO...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch for breezy and gusty winds and low

relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon

through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 111, 112, and 113,

encompassing the lowland deserts of southwest and south-central

New Mexico, and the Capitan and Sacramento Mountains and Lincoln

National Forest, particularly below 7500 feet.

* TIMING...Winds will increase after 11 AM, peaking the afternoon

and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 22 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum RH 7 to 9 percent in the desert

lowlands, and 10 to 15 percent in the mountains below 7500 feet.

Minimum RH values will be closer to 20 percent at the highest

elevations.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the middle 90s across the lowlands,

dropping to the 70s above 7500 feet. Generally, 5 to 10 degrees

above normal.

* LIGHTNING...None expected, though dry lightning strikes are a

concern in southwestern New Mexico today (Wednesday).

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.





PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.