Wind Adsisory remains in effect 042626

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Including the cities of Deming and Columbus

723 AM MDT Sun Apr 26 2026

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust possible.

* WHERE...Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the

Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.