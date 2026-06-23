062326 Update - Command of Bear Fire Transfers on Wednesday

Press Release – June 23, 2026

Command of Bear Fire Transfers on Wednesday

Acres: 7,769 acres Start Date: June 9, 2026

Location: 18 miles southeast of Quemado, NM Personnel: 169

Containment: 100% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Containment lines are holding, and much of the repair work is completed on the Bear Fire. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team will transfer command of the fire back to the Gila National Forest and a Type 4 Incident Commander on Wednesday morning. Firefighters will continue to patrol and secure the perimeter while repair is completed.

Remarking on the success of firefighters on the Bear Fire, Incident Commander Marcus Cornwell said, "The support from the State of New Mexico Forestry Division, local landowners, and the Village of Quemado were instrumental in helping suppress the fire. Providing firefighters access to private land and use of Quemado High School proved pivotal."

This will be the last daily update provided by the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team. Any future updates for the Bear Fire will come from the Gila National Forest.

Weather: Today's high temperature will be in the mid 80s. Moisture moving in from the south will improve relative humidity and drop temperatures slightly. The forecast shows daily chances of thunderstorms through Friday.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place through this evening. If you fly, we can't! The Gila National Forest enacted an Area Closure Order for the Bear Fire.

Evacuations: Catron County Emergency Management lifted SET status for residences within zones 2, 3 and 4 on Thursday, June 18th. For more information about the change in evacuation status, visit Catron County Emergency Management.

Smoke: Smoke may be visible in and around surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit https://fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

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Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-bear-fire