June 4, 2026 I The defendant was 15 years old at the time of the crimes. He is accused of the premeditated murder of 19-year-old Carlos Rodriguez and the attempted murder of a juvenile.
He is facing the following counts:
First Degree Murder (Willful & Deliberate)
- First Degree Murder (Willful & Deliberate)
- Attempted: First Degree Murder (Willful & Deliberate)
- Armed Robbery
- Shooting At a Motor Vehicle causing Great Bodily Harm
- Tampering with Evidence
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
- Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun by a Person Under Age 19)
Background
The crime happened on April 24, 2026. Investigators say the victims were lured to an isolated location after the defendant used text messages to arrange for the purchase of a vaping device. Once they arrived, their vehicle was fired upon multiple times by the defendant brandishing an assault pistol.
The 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has charged the juvenile defendant as a serious youthful offender and if convicted, he faces adult sanctions. Per New Mexico law, the suspect's name and mugshot cannot be released.