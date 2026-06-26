Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Clay Festival featured workshops, demonstrations, various exhibits, and a mural dedication, during its week-long roster of events. It drew artists, visitors and participants from Silver City and beyond.
On its next to last day of events, the Clay Market at the Murray Hotel ballroom, featured many vendors showing their vast variety of items that they create using raw clay from the Earth, utilizing natural and synthetic colors to create a myriad of shapes and decorative, as well as useful, ceramic items. Galleries around town also featured demonstrations and exhibits.
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