Andrea Brown is found guilty by Luna County jury for High-Speed Pursuit, Fleeing with child.

Andrea Brown

Andrea Brown is found guilty by Luna County jury for High-Speed Pursuit, Fleeing with child.

June 18, 2026 Luna County I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Andrea F. Brown, 46, was found guilty by a Luna County jury. The jury convicted Brown on:

Count 1: Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, 4th Degree Felony;

Count 2: Abuse of a Child (Does not result in Death or Great Bodily Harm), a 3rd Degree Felony; .

The Honorable Jennifer Delaney of the Sixth Judicial District Court presided over the hearing. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Garet Kartchner.

DEMING, NM -On June 18, 2024, Luna County Sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle operating without registration. The driver, identified as A. Brown, initially pulled over but accelerated rapidly and fled the scene as the deputy approached the vehicle.

Deputies initiated a pursuit, observing three passengers inside the vehicle: a front-seat passenger, a rear-seat passenger, and a small child in a car seat. The fleeing vehicle navigated through residential streets at high speeds, ran a red light, narrowly avoiding a collision with a semi-truck.

The pursuit continued onto northbound Interstate 10 before the vehicle exited at Gage Station Road. Once on the rural road, occupants actively threw items out of the windows—including papers, trash, and the child's car seat—in an attempt to obstruct pursuing deputies.

Deputies followed and located the vehicle stopped on the side of the Hermanas Grade Road, its headlights illuminating the nearby mesquite bushes. Upon inspection, deputies discovered a different individual in the driver's seat, she was identified as Brown's sister. Brown, the child, and the other passenger had fled into the desert on foot.

The U.S. Border Patrol was contacted to assist with the search. A Border Patrol ATV unit successfully located Brown and the child walking in the desert and escorted them back to deputies.

District Attorney Wheeler praised the Luna County Sheriff's Department and the US Border Patrol for their diligence in apprehending the offenders. He also expressed gratitude to the jury for their active participation, close attention, and careful consideration throughout the trial.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.