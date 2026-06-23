Artem Durnov Held Without Bond Following Fatal Wrong-Way I-10 Crash

LUNA COUNTY, N.M. — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 32-year-old Artem Durnov is being held without bond in Luna County following a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 10.

Durnov is charged with:

1 Count of Homicide by Vehicle (DWI), a Second-Degree Felony;

1 Count of Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer (Injury), a Third-Degree Felony;

1 Count of Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs (DWI), a Petty Misdemeanor; and

1 Count of Reckless Driving, a Petty Misdemeanor.

According to the investigation, on May 8, 2026, at approximately 1:39 a.m., the New Mexico State Police received reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 10. Authorities determined that Durnov was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The resulting head-on collision occurred near mile marker 132, the alert reported by US Border Patrol Agents at the scene. The van driven by Durnov struck two vehicles head-on, causing the death of one of the drivers.

Chief Deputy District Attorney George Zsoka represented the State during the hearing. The matter was heard before The Honorable Jarod Hofacket of the Sixth Judicial District Court, who granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention.

In ordering Durnov held without bond, Judge Hofacket found that Durnov poses a continuing danger to the community. The Court also cited concerns regarding his lack of known community ties and the flight risk.

Following the hearing, the Court found sufficient evidence to bind Durnov over for trial on all charges. Durnov will remain in custody pending further proceedings unless otherwise ordered by the Court.