Bayard discusses excessive complaints from a resident

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular meeting July 15, 2026. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Gonzales, Eloy Medina, Gilbert Ortiz and Charles Gray. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended.

The council approved the agenda as is. Medina wanted to have number 19 removed that concerned the abatement of a residence since it had already been voted on June 24, 2026. Yvonne Gonzales, city attorney, explained why it had been put on the agenda. When an administrative decision had been made after a hearing it will be appropriate to make a written decision in a council meeting because of a possible appeal in the district court. She continued to expand on the reasons. Someone pointed out that it had not been a hearing but a special meeting. Yvonne Gonzales said it had been in essence a hearing.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from June 17, 2026, and June 24, 2026. It also included department head reports and attendance of the city clerk to a New Mexico audit rule training in Las Cruces.

Eloy Gonzales had a few questions on the general fund that Salas answered. One had been they pay Santa Clara $2,988 a month for the senior center operations. It had been approved by the council previously. He also asked if they paid the city attorney to come to the meetings. Yvonne Gonzales said no because it would be part of her contract to come. She charges only for actual time doing legal work as requested and by the hour.

New business

The council approved task order six with Stantec Construction Management Services for the Bayard Oak Street lift station. George Esqueda said they would be relocating the lift station to an easement donated by Freeport McMoRan (FMI) and other improvements to the station. It will be professional services associated with the construction phase of the project and will be paid from a colonias grant. The full amount of the project will be $1,210,000 with an 80 percent grant and 20 percent loan.

The council approved the bid recommendation of Esqueda for the Bayard Oak Street lift station. They had received three bids. The lowest came from Sanchez Demolition from Bosque Farms in the amount of $1,027,937.02. In the bid process a local business can receive up to 8 percent preference or 10 percent for veteran or Native American owned. Only two had submitted resident business preference but Sanchez had not. The second lowest bid came from J and S Plumbing and Heating in the amount of $1,105,588. He continued to explain the process and the preference factor. The bid had been more than the award and they contacted the New Mexico Finance Authority and obtained additional funding to cover the additional costs of $135,000 that factored in a contingency for unforeseen costs.

The board approved task order 1 with Stantec for a wastewater treatment plant blower room electrical workplan and budget narrative. This will be to obtain federal funding that had been awarded.

Salas had collected several quotes from local contractors to use the grant money they had been awarded for the animal shelter in the amount of $85,000. She had contacted four and only two had sent her quotes. Romo Construction had come it at $25,953 and Mira Loma $54,789. It had a big spread, but Salas would be recommending Romo Construction because it leaves a lot more funds to do the projects they need to at the shelter. She had submitted an application for another grant but had not heard yet if they will be awarded. The board approved the award to Romo Construction.

Medina had some questions and asked if the animals had heaters and Salas said no. Salas offered to give him a tour. The animals only have cinder block around them outside and it has a roof and fencing. "They don't have any heating or cooling, and it is not enclosed." Medina wanted them to consider security issues.

Hector Carrillo, police chief, said they have had an ongoing problem for five years with barking dog complaints on Watson Street. This person had been calling 911 repeatedly about barking dogs and when the officers went, they did not hear any dogs. He had the animal control officer go to the person and let them know this would be a discussion at this meeting and invited them to come and they had not. The man at this address continually calls dispatch for animal complaints. When officer respond if they do hear dogs barking it has been two or three blocks away. At first, he had called 911 and finally told him they would file charges on him for the abuse. Now he calls the non-emergency line. Before Carrillo made a decision on this issue, he wanted the council's thoughts. Each call to central dispatch will be a charge to Bayard. These calls come from the same person that he has been told has mental issues.

Carrillo had a solution to only respond to 911 calls from this residence and animal calls they will stop responding to. They have offered this person a lot of help even transporting him to places. He leaves sometimes for two or three weeks and comes back. Carrillo has spoken to the father who backs him up and says he has a first amendment right to call 911. "He absolutely has a right, but he is abusing us." Whatever disorder he has they have not found a solution and the city has to pay for the numerous calls to dispatch. In one year alone he has made 112 calls.

Carrillo said since they told them several days ago about having this discussion at the council meeting, he has not made a call. Gray asked if any of the calls had been validated and Carrillo said yes and no. They respond but the dogs barking have been two or three blocks away. Once in a while the officer will hear a dog barking some in the closer area. This person's household has two dogs.

Cordell Jones, planning and zoning chair, lives near this person and knows of the situation. The neighbors let him know this person had some mental issues. After he comes out of an institution and stays on his medication, he does fine but as soon as he stops the medication it changes. The father had told him he had destroyed the interior of their home because he becomes so angry he smashes walls, windows and doors. He can also be very verbally abusive to anyone and everyone. He yells death threats and uses a lot of profanity. He sometimes plays very loud filthy music. Jones said his son had moved away because he didn't know how legit the death threat would be. He offered to take a petition around the neighborhood about the problem. The guy has been really nice when taking his medication.

Medina asked if he had a contingency if nobody showed up and added the city will be charged for the calls anyway. He appreciated him being fiscally responsible, but they would be charged anyway. If they didn't show up, he would just call again. What if something did happen and they did not show up, so he worried about the liability of the city. Carrillo understood what he had said but his pattern has been to call the non-emergency number for dispatch and complain about barking dogs. They would distinguish between a 911 call and a dispatch call. Gray agreed with Medina but added this would be a problem every community faces that at a point has no solutions. Gray pointed out Carrillo has been documenting it and hopefully at some point he could be compelled to seek treatment.

Medina suggested they sit down with this individual and his family to talk to them. Table this until that time and continue to respond to all calls. Medina said they have some people who call continually but they must respond. They have an obligation, and he wanted to make sure they don't cross any lines. He mentioned they will get charged for every call, but he didn't want money to be a reason they don't call 911. He suggested next special meeting they set aside thirty minutes to meet with them and hear their side of the story

Renee Provencio, librarian, updated the council. Every three years they have to revise the strategic plan and turn it into the state library. She had completely redone the one her predecessor had done, and it started with a community survey and what the community members would like to see happen. The plan has been based on those responses. She also had a committee to help with the plan. After she finished, she had taken it to the library board who had some edits. She now sought the approval of the council.

Medina thanked her for all her work on the plan. He liked the core values and mission statement. One thing he would like to see that not only Cobre schools be mentioned but all schools.

Gray, as a liaison for the library committee, wanted the council to know a lot of work had been put into the plan, and it had been driven by the survey responses. The council approved the plan.

The council approved the library park garden contract. It will be a quarterly contract, and this one will be $300 a month. The people the contract will be with have been doing it all along.

Old business

The council approved the review and finalization of the written decision of the council following the June 24, 2026, reconsideration hearing regarding the abatement to demolish the residence at 607 Grant Street in Bayard. Medina abstained due to family ties.

Ordinances and resolutions

The council approved resolution 16-2026 for the participation in the local government road fund program. They will be doing rehabilitation and improvements to Steyskal Street. The award will be $62,087 and Bayard will pay $15,000. If they have remaining funds, and they will use them on other streets. The work will be around the Mine Mill building and at times it floods, and this will help them towards making it a museum. Some work had already been done to mitigate the flooding. The council named a number of streets they needed to also address. Salas said some she already had grant applications in to be fixed.

The council approved resolution 17-2026 establishing a stipend program for the volunteer fire department to compensate for emergency responses, training and line officer responsibilities. Gabriel Gonzales, fire chief, said he would be submitting for stipends through the fire marshal's office. In order for them to do this a policy must be established on how it will be paid out. He had worked with other agencies to compile the policy that will pay volunteers for showing up to trainings and answering emergency calls with the goal being retention.

Medina went over the past policy and asked if they would be using a point system. Gabriel Gonzales clarified it would be calls for EMS and fire then using a documentation process. Medina pointed out it has been a great program and glad they have it. "I wish we could pay them more money."

Salas wanted the council to know this would depend on their being awarded the $25,000 grant. It will only last about six to eight months.

Yvonne Gonzales wanted to make a suggestion before they voted. She wanted a few changes in language and went over those changes. The council added the amendments to the approval.

Department head reports

Sam Arellano, public works director, could not attend due to working on a water leak that afternoon. Ojinaga read his report, and it included common duties they had been doing and cross training with the wastewater department.

Stephen Estrada, wastewater director, had been submitting the required documentation to the state and had been doing needed maintenance. Dement Electric had come and replaced a blower motor. Estrada provided a very detailed report on the equipment and what had been done.

Gabriel Gonzales said the fire department had responded to four fire calls and 21 EMS calls in June. Some of those had been to Santa Clara and Hurley. The department had participated in four trainings in June. He had applied for a grant for new handheld radios and mobile radios. He said they will hold at the stage two fire restrictions for now. The department has two new probationary members, one being a licensed emergency medical responder.

Provencio had good news about the library. It had been selected to participate in the New Mexico digital navigators program. Currently they will be recruiting for a temporary paid digital navigator position and paid through the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The library will receive a $4,000 stipend to support the program and it will provide technology assistance, digital literacy instruction and support online applications. The program will help bridge the digital divide and extend access to essential services. She asked if anyone would be interested in the position to email her. Saturday hours will be eliminated due to low usage but will still be open for scheduled programs. She announced the upcoming programs.

Carrillo said they had answered 268 calls for service and the county took three calls for them in June. Currently they still have been working on switching their policies over to Lexapro, which will provide a discount on insurance for the town. They should be finished by November. This company had been hired by the Municipal League to work with the municipalities.

Mark Diaz, beautification committee chair, invited the council to the Halloween Trunk or Treat that they will be bring back to the community. It had been two years and one of the biggest events in the community. The event will be October 31, 2026, around 6:00 pm and will have live music, dancers and activities for the kids. He did not ask the council for monetary donations but the participation of them and the city employees.

Diaz said after some extensive conversation of the committee on the abatement process, they wanted to make a contribution of $1,000 for that process to be used under the discretion of the council and mayor. Some members have said they would be willing to match that donation.

The beautification committee has been working on adopting the highway around mile marker 123, around the "Welcome to Bayard" sign. They will be doing what they already do by cleaning it up every month.

Salas said she had been working on a rural business development grant for Mi Ranchito and G-Boys and had an award of $110,000. Mi Ranchito will receive $55,000 that will be for equipment and G-Boys will receive $45,000 for equipment. The town will receive $10,000 in administrative fees and the award will come in October 2026.

They had received a letter that they had colonias grant money awarded and will be using it for Jones Street and other streets' infrastructure. They will receive $628,000 for design and then when that has been done, they will be able to apply for grant money to do the construction.

Salas has been working on the final budget and will be asking for a special meeting. She had attended a few meetings, and one had been Dispatch. They realized they did not have insurance for a few years so their budget will be increasing $20,000 and will be divided among the municipalities. The other meeting she attended had been the Solid Waste Authority. They had approved their budget and will be having a 100 percent increase. She explained they could not do that increase without notifying the residents because of city ordinance. Bayard has until September 1, 2026, but said they would work with us. Some amendments to the ordinance will have to be done. Medina asked if she had a dollar amount for the residents. Salas said it would be a $14 increase per trash cart and landfill fees would also be increasing. They said they had not been increased in 35 years at the landfill. Salas said they asked them to do increments of 25 percent for the next five years but had been told that would not be possible.

Mayor and council reports

Eloy Gonzales asked Salas if they will still be scheduling movies. She said they can't just download a movie for everyone because of copyrights. They have looked at a service that will cost $295 for one movie if they reserve five movies in three months but will be looking at different services.

Medina did not have anything to report.

Gray said he had the opportunity to work with almost every department head on a variety of issues. "What strikes me is their attention to duty and commitment to the city is exceptional." He had been appointed as the liaison to the beautification committee and library committee and said they both have been professional and care about what they do. "I feel fortunate to be part of this."

Ortiz had attended the housing authority meeting, and they wanted to know the status on the water meter. He hoped Arellano would be there to ask.

Ojinaga said, "The city is looking good like I tell you every month." He has received compliments from the residents and all the departments have been doing a good job. He asked the council to all attend the upcoming Summerfest event but knew Medina would be there with EMS. Medina said he would not but would be there with the car show.

Medina had a few concerns and he and Salas had been talking. They will be doing a CPI cost increase to the citizens of $4.20 to $5.20 and now an increase for the landfill. He and Salas sit on a board for the regional water project and there will be a potential of a cost of 73 cents to $5 a month for a secondary water source. He said the Water Commission would be coming to do a presentation to them. The city has looked at charging $20,000 for abatement on a property that might only be worth $5,000. The council will be the stewards for the citizens and their tax money. "I am just asking we be a little more diligent on it and make sure that we are stable in the long run because one big $100,000 loss or something like that could derail us." The citizens put them there to take care of the budget.

Salas has sent the council an email about a work session to discuss an ordinance about recreational vehicles in residential areas that people live in and Conex containers being brought into the city.

Special Meeting will be held July 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm

Work Session will be held August 12, 2026, at 9:00 am

Next meeting will be held August 19, 2026, at 4:30 pm

Meeting adjourned.