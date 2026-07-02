Cassandra Brazeal sentenced for the deaths of 2 people in house fire.

Cassandra Brazeal

Cassandra Brazeal sentenced for the deaths of 2 people in house fire.

July 2, 2026 Silver City I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Cassandra Brazeal (36) was sentenced to 39 years imprisonment, for the murder of Mary Lou Maynes and Sara Maes. Brazeal had pled to 2 counts of second-degree Murder, each a second-degree felony resulting in the death of a human being and one count of Aggravated Arson, a second-degree felony.

The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree Murder is 15 years imprisonment and the maximum sentence for Aggravated Arson is 9 years imprisonment. Judge Foy imposed all three counts to run consecutively for a total of 39 years. The crimes were further determined to be classified as serious violent offenses. Meaning, Brazeal will serve a minimum of 85% of the time imposed by the judge according to New Mexico Law. Brazeal has already served 2 years, 6 months and 26 days in the Grant County Detention Center, for which she will receive credit toward her sentence.

Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva represented the state at the hearing in the Grant County District Courthouse, Silver City, New Mexico. The Honorable District Court Judge Jim Foy presided over the Sentencing. Judge Foy characterized the offenses multiple times on the record as "heinous."

On November 28, 2023, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 600 W. Lincoln Street in Santa Clara, NM. The Santa Clara, Hurley, Fort Bayard, and Whiskey Creek fire departments all responded to the scene. The house was engulfed with fire, prohibiting rescue efforts for potential victims inside. After extinguishing the blaze, emergency crews discovered two fatalities inside the home, Mary Lou Maynes, a 78-year-old woman on oxygen and Sara Maes, age 60.​​

The New Mexico State Police Criminal Division processed the scene, while the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office conducted and finalized the fire investigation.

On December 5, 2023, the Village of Santa Clara Police located and arrested Brazeal, the primary suspect, on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Grant County Sheriff's office for questioning; where she was detained. While in the Grant County Detention center, Brazeal was speaking on the phone with an unknown caller, when she was overheard by a detention officer stating, "I didn't mean to kill them" and "They must have spread the fire after I lit it."

The State wishes to express its appreciation to Judge Foy for his well thought out decision, and to commend the dedicated efforts of the New Mexico State Police, the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office, the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the police departments of Hurley and Santa Clara, and the fire departments of Santa Clara, Hurley, Fort Bayard, and Whiskey Creek.