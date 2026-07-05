Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: Because the photographer got the captions all mixed up in her notebook, the photos will not have captions.]
Hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, in partnership with Presbyterian, Molina and United Healthcare, a community health resource fair took place at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Conference Center with about 30 participating groups providing information to visitors.
Including the hosts and partners, also taking part in the community health resource fair included The STEM program at Western New Mexico University, Gila Regional Medical Center, Silver Health Care, the New Mexico Non-Metro Area on Aging, America's Job Center, New Mexico Division of vocational Rehabilitation, Hidalgo Medical Center, New Mexico Support Services, the Grant County Community Health Council, the Las Cruces Recovery Center, Ambercare, Blue Door, Imagination Library, AARP, WNMU Family Counseling Center, Cassie's Health Center, the Health Care Authority, AmplifieTherapy, Community Partnership of Children, Athena Hope and Healing, Literacy Link-Leamos, Grand Canyon University, and others the author might have missed.
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