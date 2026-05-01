Containment increases on the Hummingbird Fire 050126

Containment increases on the Hummingbird Fire

Acres: 5,298

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 246

Containment: 7 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Engine crews working in Willow Creek Subdivision patrolled fire lines through the night keeping watch on the Hummingbird Fire and mopping up spot fires that occurred during previous shifts. Firefighters on the northwestern perimeter held containment lines along the Willow Creek ridgeline after defensive firing operations were completed. Aircraft flew several missions yesterday supporting ground crews with retardant drops, reinforcing holding features above Willow Creek to protect critical values. Today the Hummingbird fire made wind-driven runs pushing further into the Gila Wilderness on Iron Mesa, where fire activity is expected to diminish as it enters the 2024 Ridge fire and 2025 Turkeyfeather fire footprints. Fire growth also occurred on the southwest crossing Iron Creek; where firefighters are unable to safely engage due to heavy dead and down fuel loadings, steep terrain and a large amount of standing dead trees from the 2012 Whitewater Baldy fire.

Moisture is forecasted to move into the area in the coming days. Today firefighters will begin prepping indirect line along Bursum Road and Bearwallow Road and continue to secure the handline above Willow Creek. Incident personnel remain focused on the values at risk, firefighter and public safety, private inholdings, grazing allotments, natural and cultural resources.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for this afternoon which may produce gusty outflow winds and lightning across the area. Temperatures, high of 59 degrees, relative humidities 25-30%, and winds 5-8 MPH with gusts to 15 MPH.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest