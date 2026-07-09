DAR and Silver City Rotary Club host Liberty Tree dedication 062726

Photos and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

Silver City Jacob Bennett Chapter Regent Lucy Whitmarsh served as Master of Ceremonies.

She welcomed everyone to the "our Liberty Tree dedication, commemorating America's 250th presented by our DAR chapter in partnership with the Silver City Rotary Club."

Whitmarsh invited whose who ere able to stand for the invocation, pledge of allegiance, American Declaration of Independence, and our national anthem.

Chapter Member Susan Bryant gave the invocation. "I invite you to pray in your faith and tradition, as I pray in mine. Heavenly Father, with hearts filled with love and gratitude, we gather today to ask your blessing upon this tree in honor of all American patriots who fought in many ways for our independence during the Revolutionary War. May this tree be a constant living reminder of the roots of our democracy and the sacrifices made to secure our liberty. We remember their steadfast conviction, their unwavering commitment to justice, and their deep yearning for freedom that was what sustained them throughout the struggle for independence. As this tree reaches towards the light and stands strong, may we too remain strong and resolute in our defense of liberty and justice. May the growth of this tree inspire us to continue nurturing the ideals for which they fought. Amen.

Ray Goellner, Silver City Rotary Club president, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

DAR member Mary Q. Parker read The American's Creed. "I believe in the United States as a government of the people, by the people, for the people, whose powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a Republic; a sovereign Nation of many sovereign states; a perfect Union, one and inseparable; established upon the principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American Patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.

"I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support the Constitution, to obey its laws; to respect its flag and to defend it against all enemies." By William Tyler Page, 1917.

From the Declaration of Independence, everyone was invited to read: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Jocelyn Q. Rodriguez sang the National Anthem.

Whitmarsh then introduced the special guests. "We are very honored to have with us today Mayor Simon Wheaton-Smith, Ray Goellner, president of the Silver City Rotary Club, and his wife, and Luis and Mandee Terrazas, owners of Terrazas Funeral Home and Terrazas Granite and Marble. We are also honored to have with us members of the Silver City Rotary Club and we sincerely thank all of you for joining us today in celebration of America's 250th and the dedication of this tree, which will hereafter be known as the Liberty Tree.

"This tree stands in commemoration of our American patriots, whose unwavering service and sacrifice furthered the cause of independence. We are bound by a solemn responsibility to our patriots to ensure that the United States of America endures forever as a government of the people, by the people , for the people."

Whitmarsh gave some history about the Liberty Tree. "In the years leading up to the American Revolution, ordinary colonists rallied not only around ideas but also around powerful symbols. One of the most enduring was the Liberty Tree, a large elm just off of Boston Common, that became an important gathering place for protests and patriotism, beginning in 1765, As opposition to the Stamp Act began to spread, members of the Sons of tLiberty decorated the tree with banners and lanterns. The Liberty Tree was no mere plant, it became a visible statement of unity, courage, and resistance. British troops, recognizing its power, cut it down in 1775 but by then its symbolism had already spread across the colony. Other towns followed communities designated their own liberty trees or erected liberty poles in public squares. In Charleston, South Carolina, patriots gathered beneath the shade of a massive oak to share news and plan resistance. In New York City, patriots would be in defiance of British soldiers who repeatedly chopped the trees or poles down, only to see them rise again. These sites became rallying points for speeches, celebrations, and readings of revolutionary resolution, standing as living monuments to the cause of independence, the symbolism of these trees were held dear. They were reminders of what could be. Even after independence, liberty trees continued to be remembered as sacred ground where the seed of American freedom first took root.

Goellner said The idea of the Liberty Tree is being reborn as communities prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday of The signing of the Declaration of the Independence on July 4, 1776 These Liberty Trees remind us that history is not just preserved in archives and monuments, but also lives and breathes in our landscapes. Each planting or dedication ceremony connects present-day citizens to the patriots who once gathered under branches or around poles to proclaim the determination of freedom. As we look to America 250, we have a unique opportunity to resurrect the tradition of Liberty Trees and create living memorials that honor our ancestors and inspire future generations. These trees will stand not only as markers of our nation's 250th birthday, but as enduring symbols of unity, resilience, resilience, and liberty itself. Just as the liberty tree of the revolution brought people together in common purpose, so can liberty trees we dedicate today become lasting reminders that the roots of freedom must always be nurtured and protected. In the dedication of this tree, we remember the past and honor the men and women who gave their lives to preserve our freedoms and secure our future. May we never forget the American Revolutionary War patriots, whose devotion to country and heroic sacrifices advanced the cause of independence. May we ever recognize that faithfulness and loyalty must guard the previous heritage entrusted to us by those who risked and gave all. Let us strive to always be worthy of their service and sacrifice. Thank you.

Dian Leblanc then presented a poem written by Eleanor Ortiz, the honorary state regent of the New Mexico State Organization, Daughters of the American Revolution. It is titled "Our Hero Is a Tree."

The mighty Oak, the Towering Maple, and the sycamore too Have stood for years to provide for me and you,

Tree trunks have built nations,

Their limbs provide food and shade,

Their leaves spring for hope.

On this we can all agree,

Even a blind man can see a tree.

Poets wax sentimental, declare only God can make a tree.

They are with us every day, our friends, our loved ones.

How can that be?

Today, we christen our newest friend,

Small and tender in its growth,

To live and prosper here

In the sacred garden of repose

To remind us all of who or what we hope to be

When our hero is a tree.

Whitmarsh then said: "We, the Jacob Bennett chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Silver City Rotary Club, now dedicate this tree in grateful recognition of the service of all Patriots of the American Revolution,."

"We will move over to do the dedication to finish with the rest of this program, because the tree is actually over there in the shade.

LeBlanc noted the liberty tree is decorated with lanterns as they did in the colonies. "On these miniature lanterns are written names of patriot ancestors of our DAR founding organizers and current chapter members, as well as the patriots we have on our program today. In honoring our patriots, we also pay tribute to all men and women who serve our nation with integrity, courage, and devotion. We are deeply blessed to live in a community that cherishes freedom. May the dedication of the tree stand as a lasting reminder of our commitment to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Since it's a pear tree, and if it bears fruit, it will be the fruit of our freedoms, and may we, with renewed purpose, pledge ourselves to the faithful stewardship of blessings entrusted to us today.

For providing the granite maker in front of the Liberty tree, LeBlanc presented an award to Mandee and Luis Terrazas "to tell you how much we have appreciated your celebrating America 250 with us. We appreciate your support of all of our DAR events, and especially the many ways that you've contributed to them and enriched our communities. Our heartfelt thanks to you. Thank you so much.

Luis Terrazas said: "I love this, and we're honored to be a part of this, and we love our country. We love our little town, and we will always support things that are good in nature, and anything that brings all of us together. We were born and raised here, both Mandee and I. We rode our bikes around here when we were kids, and we just want you all to know that God is very important, and I love that you guys include that in your presentations, and all the people that went out—can you imagine what they gave in their lives? Not just now, but imagine in times before the turmoils and all of the struggles that this country's gone through over the last 250 years. Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. We will always support good things like this in our community.

Bryant gave the benediction: "I invite you to pray in your faith and tradition as I pray in mine. Father, we give you thanks for the many blessings bestowed upon us by your grace, may we continue to find inspiration and strength in the courage and faith of those whose trust in you guided their pursuit of freedom above all else. We dedicate this liberty tree today, so that future generations may cherish and remember the ideals that unite us and the sacrifices that brought us to this moment. May we go forth in gratitude for our great heritage, and may your blessings be upon us and the United States of America, now and forever. Amen."

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