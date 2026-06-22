Democrat Governor Grisham says "We don't need Men."

Democrat Governor Grisham says "We don't need Men."

By Frost McGahey



NM Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (Photo by Albuquerque Journal)At the Democratic National Committee meeting in May, Governor Grisham boasted, "If women, Democratic women, just show up and vote, we're good. We don't need any of the men." *

Grisham tried to persuade the Rules and Bylaws Committee to put New Mexico in as an early-state in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary. She followed up by saying that Democrats don't need men to win the 2028 presidential election.

Grisham argued the party only needed female votes to be "good" in the election.*

One of Grisham's staff admitted that Democrats are "losing their share of the electorate" in New Mexico,

Another NM representative remarked on the state's strength in female Democratic voters. "We have more women and women of color elected in New Mexico than anywhere else in the country. We have the most female legislature," she said.

New Mexico ranks second behind Nevada in its percentage of female legislators (54 percent), according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Nationwide a majority of women have voted Democrat in presidential elections since 1996 according to CAWP. Voting results from 2024 showed an eight-point lead for Kamala Harris among women. Men favored Trump by 12 points.

Harris lost significant ground among male voters in 2024, earning only 43 percent of the male vote to Trump's 55 percent. Trump's large support from male voters was due in part to his rising popularity among younger men.

According to the Pew Research Center, the president won a majority of the votes from men under 50, a switch from 2020 when men in the same group favored Biden by 10 points.

Harris won New Mexico in the 2024 election with just 51.9 percent of the vote.

Next: Emerge: The Progressive Democrat training ground for women public officials in New Mexico.

*Democrat Governor Dismisses Need For Male Voters At DNC Meeting | The Daily Caller