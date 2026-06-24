Deming, NM (June 17–18, 2026) – Grant County 4-H members made an impressive showing at the 2026 District 4-H Contest held in Deming, New Mexico, bringing home numerous top honors across a wide variety of events, including archery, rifle, livestock judging, horse events, sewing and more.
Among the many highlights:
- Archery: Aydin Frost (Junior) earned 4th High Individual in the Junior Barebow/Recurve division. Coached by: Jacob Massengill. The novice compound/sighted team achieved 4th place (Jace Frost, Spencer Strange, and Harlan Schottmuller)
- Rifle:Ethan Rudd (Novice) placed 1st High Individual, and the Novice Rifle Team (Jace Frost, Ethan Rudd, Spencer Strange) placed 3rd overall. Coached by: Josh Culipher, Priscilla Culipher-Lopez, Tommy Silva
- Horse Bowl: 2nd High point Junior individual Cooper Nix followed by Kaci Joe Frost with the 3rd high point score. Coached by Katee McSpadden.
- Livestock Skillathon:
- Novice Division: Warren Eby won High Point Individual, followed by Ryle Mounyo as 4th High Point Individual. Their team (Warren Eby, Ryle Mounyo, and Billy Meeks) secured 2nd Place. Coached by: Bonnie Mounyo
- Junior Division: Gage Greeman took High Point Individual, Kaci Jo Frost took 2nd High Point Individual and the team of Gage Greeman, Kaci Jo Frost, and Jace Villegas claimed 1st Place. Coached by: Bonnie Mounyo
- Livestock Judging:
- Novice: Billy Meeks(1st) Warren Eby(4th), Jace Villegas(5th) led their team (Jace Villegas, Warren Eby, Billy Meeks, Ryle Mounyo) to 1st Place. Coached by Bonnie Mounyo.
- Junior: Gage Greeman earned 4th High Individual. Coached by Bonnie Mounyo.
- Hippology:
- Aydin Frost was named Junior 3rd High Point Individual, followed by Kaci Jo Frost (4th), and Makayla Villegas (5th).
- The Junior Hippology Team (Aydin Frost, Kaci Jo Frost, and Makayla Villegas) earned 1st Place. Coached by: Katee McSpadden
- Pasture & Range:
- Novice- 2nd High Point went to Daxton Hooker, with Jace Villegas placing 3rd.
- Junior-Walker Allsup(2nd), Makayla Villegas(3rd), Gage Greeman(4th), Kannon Moon(5th), and the Junior Team (Allsup, Greeman, Villegas, and Moon) placed 1st. Coached by: Carlie Gatlin
- Quilting:
- In the Junior Quilting Self-Determined division, Kaci Jo Frost was 1st place. Coached by Judy Billings.
- Fashion Revue:
- Aydin Frost achieved 1st high individual, additionally Makayla Villegas gained 2nd High Point Individual. Coached by Judy Billings.
- Entomology: Kaci Jo Frost placed 5th High Individual in the Junior Division. Coached by Michelle Greeman
- Wildlife: Makayla Villegas (Junior) achieved 1st Place High Point Individual. Coached by Ben Villegas.
These results reflect the dedication and talent of Grant County 4-H members, as well as the support of families, volunteers, and local leaders who help make these successes possible.
"We're incredibly proud of all our youth who represented Grant County so well," said both 4-H agents, Jessica Massengill and Michelle Greeman "Their hard work and sportsmanship continue to shine across the district."
For more information about Grant County 4-H, visit https://grantextension.nmsu.edu/4h.html