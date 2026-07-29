Hurley mayor addresses rumors

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley had a regular meeting July 14, 2026. Mayor Reynaldo Maynes, and Councilors Aron Phillips, Ester Gil, Robert Candelaria and Jason Cox attended.

The council approved the agenda with the exception of moving the closed session to a different part of the meeting.

Public input

Adam Polley, a resident, said the agenda had not been done correctly according to the open meetings act. The reason for executive session says police department, that would not be a person. If you will be having a discussion about personnel, you must name it personnel. He added, "We in the public have no ghastly idea what your resolutions say when you bring them up to the council." When financial reports have been brought up, he has only heard how well they have done. Having a financial report means bringing those numbers out. These would be some things to be more transparent.

Dennis Murrati, a resident, wanted to know the status of the railroad station. "Is it still being discussed? What are they going to do with it?"

The council approved the business license for Pretty Little Layers, a salon.

The council approved resolution no. 1-2026/2027 a resolution for the time and place of regular council meetings.

The council postponed resolution no. 2-2026/2027 to participate in the local government transportation project fund hardship match waiver program at the request of Darlene McBride, town clerk. She said this would be a two-part resolution and she had not included the other one on the agenda. The other resolution would be for the acceptance of the grant she will be requesting a match waiver for.

The council postponed resolution no. 3-2026/2027 for fourth quarter budget adjustments for fiscal year 2025/2026. McBride said she had not been able to access the program. She will be requesting a special meeting to review all of the final budget numbers.

The council approved the attendance of the town clerk to the New Mexico Municipal League annual conference in Las Cruces. McBride will only be attending two of the days.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel matters related to the police department.

The board came back into open session. Maynes said only the items listed had been discussed and no decisions had been made. He added that he did recuse himself due to conflict of interest for a portion of the closed session.

The council approved that no action will be taken at this time concerning the closed session

The council approved the extended leave request for the utility clerk. McBride had provided a letter with the request for leave until December 2026, a total of six months. The state allows 12 weeks, and she has asked for an additional 12 weeks maternity leave.

McBride let the council know they had a temporary part time utility clerk in house. The current police clerk has offered to come in and help allowing them to not have to advertise the position.

The council approved the consent agenda that included council meeting minutes from June 9, 2026, department head reports and resignation of librarian.

Mayor and council reports

Phillips had met with McBride on policies and procedures.

Gill said before the librarian resigned, she said they didn't have any activities planned. The council said they would need to talk to the volunteers.

Candelaria said Corazon of Hurley would have their annual car show August 8, 2026, in Hurley.

Cox had attended a meeting that had been very educational on improvements the state has been looking at and changes in law. He asked the public to provide input.

Maynes wanted to address some statements and rumors that had been circulating about him. He thought many had originated from a former employee. "They simply are not true." Maynes added, "I also want to clearly state that I have not used any town employees to perform work at my personal residence. If anyone has any questions or concerns, I respectfully ask that you contact me directly to schedule a time and discuss them. I'm committed to being open and transparent." He said if anyone wanted to see receipts or documentation regarding any of his transactions, they would be available at town hall for review. "I believe facts and transparency are the best way to address misinformation and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify these matters."

He asked if anyone would want to volunteer to serve the community and help it grow as he had done.

The next regular meeting will be August 11, 2026, at 5:00 pm

A special meeting will be held August 28, 2026, at 5:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.