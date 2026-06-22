Jory L. Torres is found guilty by Grant County jury

Jory L. Torres

June 22, 2026 Grant County I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that Jory L. Torres, 54, was found guilty by a Grant County jury​​.

The jury convicted Torres on:

Count 1: Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (Strangulation) - 3rd Degree Felony;

Count 2: Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (Possibility of Great Bodily Harm or Death) - 3rd Degree Felony.

This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph P. Silva and Assistant District Attorney Devorah Kalani.

BAYARD, NM - On December 30, 2024, Hurley police were dispatched to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, Torres was speaking on a cell phone outside of the residence. During the interview with both parties, it was found that an argument began between Torres and his ex-wife over custody of the children.

Torres was said to have pushed her when she fell to the ground, hitting her head, and he then began choking her. Emergency Medical Services were called to evaluate the injuries. Torres was transported to the Grant County Detention Center where he was booked.

District Attorney Wheeler expressed gratitude to the jury for their active participation, close attention, and consideration throughout the trial.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.