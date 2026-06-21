June 21, 2026 Suppression Repair Progresses on Bear Fire

June 21, 2026

Suppression Repair Progresses on Bear Fire

Map Below

Acres: 7,769 acres Start Date: June 9, 2026

Location: 18 miles southeast of Quemado, NM Personnel: 209

Containment: 97% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Containment on the Bear Fire increased to 97% on Friday. Firefighters continue suppression repair work while securing the fire perimeter through the hot, dry, windy weather.

Prep and repair work has been completed around the Mangas Lookout and communications site. Using heavy equipment, crews are repairing fire line, chipping slash, and restoring access roads.

The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team is reducing resources as containment increases and repair work reaches completion.

Weather: With highs in the mid 80s, Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny and very dry.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is also in place. If you fly, we can't! The Gila National Forest enacted an Area Closure Order for the Bear Fire. Along with private dip sites, firefighters are sourcing water out of Quemado Lake. Members of the public should avoid all areas where firefighting operations are occurring.

Evacuations: The Catron County Emergency Management Office and Catron County Sheriffs are implementing the Ready, Set Go! method. The SET evacuation status for zones 2, 3 and 4 was lifted Thursday afternoon. Residents are encouraged to monitor official updates and be prepared for potential changing conditions.

Smoke: Smoke may be visible in and around surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit https://fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-bear-fire