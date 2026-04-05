Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Kiwanis Club, with helpers from the high school Key Club, held their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Penny Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Kids of all ages, along with their parents for the smaller ones, searched for "hidden" eggs, most of which had candy in them, and others had special prizes.
Among other groups taking part in the festivities, the Silver City Fire Department had Deputy Chief Eloy Vasquez, Battalion Chief Preston Johnson, Lt. Jerry O'Neil, Fire Inspector Mike Cox, Lt. Eugene Rodriguez and Firefighter Barber Erickson on hand. The Silver City Police Department was already closing up shop at about 11 a.m. because they had given away everything they brought. Their members and others posed. They included SCFD Vasquez, Child Charlotte Sherman, Tonie Romero, Wanda Snyder, Patrolman Thomas Hernandez and Lt. Manny Jaurequi.
Also helping out were Grant County Sheriff's Department D.A.R.E. representatives, and several face painters.
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