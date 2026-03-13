News
from the Fire Adapted New Mexico Learning Network
Excerpts:
Wildfire Wednesday #179: Red Flag Warnings, Fire Restrictions, and Burn Bans Explained
When weather conditions turn hot, dry, and windy, the risk of a single spark igniting a wildfire increases dramatically. During these periods of elevated fire danger, fire professionals and land management agencies rely on several tools to inform the public about the risk and outline actions that can help prevent human-caused fires. Terms like Red Flag Warning, stage restrictions, and burn bans are being used more frequently as prolonged drought, dry fuels, and extreme weather become more common. Just last week, parts of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands implemented Stage II fire restrictions, highlighting how quickly conditions can shift across the region. While these terms are often used together, they serve different purposes.
Below, we break down what each designation means, how they are determined, and the types of restrictions or precautions that may accompany each notice. By knowing why these measures are implemented, communities can make safer decisions, follow local regulations, and help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during periods of elevated fire danger.
This Wildfire Wednesday features:
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Red Flag Warning - what it is and how to respond
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Fire Restrictions - what they are, the different stages, Southwest Area Fire Restrictions Interactive Map, and violation penalties
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For more information visit https://facnm.org/news/2026/2/27/wildfire-wednesday-179-fire-restrictions-red-flag-warnings-and-fines