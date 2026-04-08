Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on May 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.

  • Severe (D2) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico. No drought status for Far West Texas.
  • Record warmth, below normal precipitation in March.
  • Drought conditions for Southwest New Mexico expected to persist in April with near normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.

National Drought Information Statement Website

U.S. Drought Monitor

 