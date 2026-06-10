By Roger LanseOn Saturday, June 6, 2026, New Mexico State Police responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near MM 9 (Luna-Grant county line).
According to NMSP, the motorcycle was driven by a male and carried a female passenger, both of whom sustained serious injuries. NMSP officers performed emergency medical aid to the male and CPR to the female. The male was stabilized by EMS personnel and airlifted to an area hospital. However, despite lifesaving efforts, the female, 67-year-old Lilia Carrasco, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
It seems the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 61 attempting to negotiate a turn.
The crash remains under investigation by NMSP.