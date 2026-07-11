Precipitation Aids Containment on Sacaton Fire 071126



Press Release – July 11, 2026

Precipitation Aids Containment on Sacaton Fire

Acres: 9737 Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM Personnel: 161

Containment: 43% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Fire crews made steady progress on Friday, supported by light precipitation over the entire fire area and helicopter bucket drops. Crews completed preparation work on the Bearwallow Road. Along the 119 Road crews improved road access using a dozer. At Willow Creek, the structure protection group finished removing accumulated slash and logs to maintain road access and reduce flood risk. Areas of remaining heat were observed near Black Mountain and north of Turkeyfeather Mountain.

Today, crews are reducing vegetation along Bearwallow Road by hauling slash created during earlier preparation work. Initial attack resources remain ready to assist other divisions and respond promptly to any new fire starts.

Weather: Saturday is expected to be similar to Friday, with warm temperatures, lower afternoon humidity, and enough mountain moisture for scattered showers and thunderstorms. By Sunday, increasing moisture will raise humidity, cool temperatures, and bring a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms over the fire area.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Sacaton Fire. If you fly, we can't!

Closures: Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage:https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO! should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information: inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-sacaton-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest