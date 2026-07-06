Sacaaton Forest Fire Update July 6, 2026

July 6, 2026

Crews Direct Attack on Fire's North Edge for Willow Creek Protection

Acres: 9,274

Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 156

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Summary: On Sunday, crews put in direct line along the north edge of the fire, to protect cabins in the Willow Creek Subdivision. They were aided by Saturday's fire-retardant drops which reduced heat intensity and aided the crews in successfully tying the line into the Hummingbird Fire footprint. Firefighters also continued structure protection in Willow Creek, and installed water systems including sprinklers, hoses, and pumps to improve suppression capability. Cutting activities on Bearwallow Road focused on removing hazard trees. An unmanned aircraft system (UAS) flew in coordination with a helicopter to provide site-specific details and aerial wide reconnaissance.

Today, the crews are widening and reinforcing the direct line in the Willow Creek area. Firefighters continue to prepare indirect lines along Bearwallow Road in case conditions call for defensive firing operations. With the high chance of lightning over the fire today and tomorrow, the team has an initial attack group at the ready to address any new fire starts.

Weather: Though it rained in nearby communities yesterday, the fire area did not receive significant precipitation. Slightly milder temperatures are forecasted with highs in the upper 70s. Relative humidity recovery should improve, with sunshine in the mornings and scattered showers and storms most afternoons through Wednesday, bringing the potential for measurable rains.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Sacaton Fire. If you fly, we can't!

Closures: Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible from surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information: inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-sacaton-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest