Sacaton Fire Firefighting Force Grows Quickly 070426

Firefighting Force Grows Quickly

Acres: 6,782 Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM Personnel: 148

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Map below

Summary: Yesterday, 114 additional resources arrived on the Sacaton Fire. The fire continued to grow in the headwaters of Willow Creek, flanking through heavy fuel loading and standing dead trees from the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Fire. Fire spread to the north is slowing as it enters the recent Hummingbird and Turkey Feather fire footprints.

Unfortunately, Apache Cabin, a historic Forest Service cabin located in the Gila Wilderness, was lost in the fire. The cabin's location mid-slope and intense fire behavior did not allow for safe engagement for firefighters. The preservation of life and firefighter safety remain the highest priority.

Today, firefighters will focus on implementing structure protection measures—including the deployment of water pumps and hose lays—around the Willow Creek Subdivision. Crews will also evaluate whether conditions warrant the use of defensive firing operations west of Willow Creek to protect private property.

Weather: Today, highs will be around 80 degrees F. Winds will blow 10 – 15 m.p.h. and gust to 25 m.p.h.

Closures: A forest area closure is in effect. Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible from surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visitfire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest