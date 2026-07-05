Sacaton Fire July 5, 2026

July 5, 2026

Air Resources Support Firefighters in Suppression Efforts

Acres: 8,638 Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM Personnel: 149

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Smoke Outlook and Map below

Summary: On Saturday, Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) applied retardant to help slow the Sacaton Fire's advance toward cabins and outbuildings in the Willow Creek Subdivision. The fire remained most active on its southeast perimeter, particularly in Rain Creek and a tributary of the West Fork of the Gila River.

Today, firefighters on the ground will build on that progress by using the retardant line to engage the fire directly. Their goal is to tie the fire's edge into the 2026 Hummingbird Fire footprint and the South Fork of Willow Creek, helping to limit further spread. Crews are also continuing to prepare indirect lines that could be used if conditions require defensive firing operations.

Structure protection personnel will complete installation of water-handling equipment in key locations to support suppression efforts if the fire moves closer to private property.

Weather: High temperatures will remain around 80 degrees today. Moisture will bring clouds and more humidity. There's a chance of light but not wetting rain.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Sacaton Fire. If you fly, we can't!

Closures: The forest area closure expanded yesterday. Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible from surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visitfire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information: inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-sacaton-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest