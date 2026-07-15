Sacaton Fire Transfer of Command - July 15, 2026

Press Release – July 15, 2026

Sacaton Fire Transfer of Command

Acres: 9,861 Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM Personnel: 123

Containment: 80% Cause:Lightning

Summary: This afternoon, Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team is transitioning the Sacaton Fire to the Gila National Forest.

This week, fire personnel continued suppression and repair efforts along the Bearwallow and Bursum Roads, focusing on chipping and hauling slash generated during previous operations. Crews successfully completed grading along Bursum Road toward Willow Creek, and the road is open. Firefighters also removed structure protection equipment and backhauled materials from Willow Creek subdivision and removed fire-protective wrapping from the cabin at Mogollon Lookout. In a mission yesterday, New Mexico State and U.S. Forest Service wildlife specialists successfully extracted 75 Gila trout from the fire area to ensure continuation of their lineage at the Mora National Fish Hatchery.

The Initial Attack group responded to three new lightning starts on Monday, the Wallow Fire, Indian Creek Fire, and the South Fork Fire. All three fires have been fully contained.

Remarking on the work completed during the Sacaton Fire, Incident Commander Marcus Cornwell said, "Thanks to the landowners in the Willow Creek subdivision for their patience and access to private land as we worked to contain the fire and protect the community. New Mexico State Forestry Division and the Village of Reserve were also critical partners providing firefighting resources and logistical support. Catron County Sheriff and Emergency Management supported our recommendations regarding closures and evacuations, helping protect public and firefighter safety. It's heartening to know in southwest New Mexico we have such good partnerships and neighbors, which enable us to be successful during a wildfire."

This will be the last update provided by the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team. Any future updates for the Sacaton Fire will come from the Gila National Forest.

Weather: Monsoonal storms are expected in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday, with a 70-75% chance of rain.

Safety: The Temporary Flight Restriction has been removed over the Sacaton Fire area.

Closures: Check the forest's alerts page at www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alertsto ensure you have the most current order.

Evacuations: The community of Willow Creek is back in READY evacuation status as of Monday, July 13. Residents in READY should get prepared for wildfire starts by maintaining an adequate defensible space around the home. For information about evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke may be visible from surrounding communities and interior pockets could continue to put up smoke for many days. Check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Phone: 575-388-8201