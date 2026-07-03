Sacaton Fire transfers to Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team 070326

Press Release – July 3, 2026

Command Transfers to Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team

Map below

Acres: 5,546

Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 34

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Summary: Today, the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team takes command of the Sacaton Fire burning in the Gila Wilderness.

Firefighters are using indirect tactics to protect values at risk, which include Willow Creek Subdivision and the Mogollon Baldy Lookout and communications site. Resources are preparing containment lines for defensive firing operations near Willow Creek Subdivision. The team ordered more resources to support firefighting efforts.

The Sacaton Fire grew to the northeast Thursday, reaching the southwest corner of the 2026 Hummingbird Fire footprint. Steep terrain, heavy fuel loading, active fire behavior, and long medical evacuation times hinder firefighters from safely engaging the fire in the wilderness with direct tactics.

Weather: Continued dry and hot weather is forecasted for today and through the weekend. Moisture is expected to return, improving relative humidity values by the middle of next week.

Safety: A forest area closure is in effect. Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a SET evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in SET should prepare themselves and their homes/property for the possibility of evacuation. For more information about the change in evacuation status, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications atcatroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible in and around surrounding communities, but smoke dispersal is expected to be very good from the Sacaton Fire today. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and in Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest