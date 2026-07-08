Sacaton Fire Update - July 8, 2026

July 8, 2026

Wetting Rains Aid Firefighting Efforts

Acres: 9,590

Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 166

Containment: 17%

Cause: Lightning

Map and Smoke Outlook BELOW

Summary: Yesterday morning a Type 1 Helicopter conducted water drops along the fire's edge southwest of Willow Creek Subdivision, to slow the fire's progression. In the afternoon, wetting rain moderated the fire behavior along the northwest perimeter between Hummingbird Saddle and Little Turkey Lake. On the northeast flank, containment improved as the fire advanced into the Turkeyfeather scar, where reduced fuels caused it to lose momentum. In the Willow Creek area, firefighters have deployed nearly 100 sprinkler kits and thousands of feet of hose for structure protection. Crews completed the hazard tree removal along Bearwallow Road.

Today, crews continue to assess fire behavior and be ready to initiate defensive firing operations near Willow Creek should conditions warrant. Resources will also prep Bearwallow Lookout and contingency lines. An initial attack group remains on standby to respond to any new lightning-caused starts.

Weather: Conditions remain consistent today, with sun in the morning giving way to afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers. Additional wetting rains are possible. The chance of rain decreases significantly on Thursday.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Sacaton Fire. If you fly, we can't!

Closures: Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO! should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible from surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information: inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-sacaton-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest