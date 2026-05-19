Santa Clara implements stage one fire restrictions

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting April 23, 2026, along with a budget workshop before. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda and past meeting minutes.

Mayor's report

Lopez hoped that the bike park would be done by July 4, 2026, and he had been meeting with AmRamp, and they will be ready to start. If finished in time they will have a grand opening on July 4, 2026, celebration. Music in the park will start in June and they hope to have food trucks there for the residents. Lopez said the animal shelter repairs looked great. Lopez also hoped to have better security cameras around the park areas using a grant through the police department.

Public comments none currently

New business

The council ratified a contract with Badger Western for an emergency repair on well number four in the amount of $63,489.37

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2026-06 for participation in the local government road fund program administered by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The council approved resolution 2026-07 for the third quarter budget request transfers.

Proclamations

The council approved a proclamation declaring drought and stage one fire restrictions.

First regular meeting will be May 14, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be May 28, 2026, at 5:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned