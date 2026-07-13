Santa Clara raises utility rates

By Lynn Janes

(Writer's note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting June 25, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order Trustees Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza did not attend.

The council approved the agenda and past meeting June 11, 2026, minutes.

Mayor's report

Lopez said he had been glad to get back from his fire assignment. The following day will be the grand opening of the bike park. Many legislators from the area would be attending as well as from other municipalities and the bike park will be big for the mining district. He thanked the council and staff for their support and work on these projects. Steel Radical made an extra bike cutout and labeled it "Santa Clara Bike Park Est. 2026" as a gift. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, will be meeting with the Central Elementary principal and the new superintendent for Cobre to discuss ideas for fixing the school's track and baseball fields.

Public comments none currently

New business

The council approved the mayor's recommendation of the Bradley Hotel renovation project as the selected project for 2027 CDBG (community development block grant) funding.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2026-09 certifying the assets for Santa Clara fiscal year 2025-2026.

The council approved resolution 2026-10 adopting the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan)

The council approved resolution 2026-11 to do an annual utility rate increase.

The council approved resolution 2026-12 third quarter budget adjustments.

Proclamations

The council declared Stage 2 fire restrictions.

First regular meeting will be July 9, 2026, 2026, at 6:00 pm (cancelled)

Second regular meeting will be July 23, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned