Santa Clara would have grand opening for new bike park

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting June 11, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayors report

Lopez reminded everyone the new bike park would have a grand opening June 26, 2026. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, attended the Copper Collaborative meeting and they discussed funding options for water infrastructure and housing. He added the county has been very impressed with all the work being done in the village.

Public comments none currently

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2026-08 amending the policies and procurement manual for the volunteer fire and rescue department pertaining to nominal stipends.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

The council approved the resignation of Toni Castillo, senior center driver.

The council approved a $1 raise for Mark Diaz for obtaining his water level 2 certification.

Second regular meeting will be June 25, 2026, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be July 9, 2026, 2026, at 6:00 pm