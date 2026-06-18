Search and Rescue Volunteers Answer the Call in Catron County

[Courtesy photos below]

Reserve, N.M. – On June 15, 2026, a 74-year-old man reported to family members via text message that he had become lost while hiking in Catron County. The man advised that he had been separated from his truck for approximately 40 hours and could only describe its location as being near a campsite with a large ponderosa tree along NM 28.

A Search and Rescue (SAR) mission was immediately launched, bringing together volunteer responders from Mesilla Valley SAR, Doña Ana County SAR, Socorro SAR, Cibola SAR, Grant County SAR, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, and Catron County SAR, with additional support provided by Catron County Dispatch and the Catron County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-eight volunteer SAR members responded to the call, dedicating their personal time and resources to assist in locating the missing hiker. Search efforts included thermal drones, UTVs, a scent-tracking dog, and extensive ground searches conducted by volunteers on foot. With no air support available, search teams methodically searched the rugged terrain in hopes of locating the lost hiker.

During the search, volunteers discovered an arrow drawn on the ground, which ultimately led rescuers to the man. He was located, evaluated by medical personnel, and later reunited with his family.

This mission serves as a reminder that Search and Rescue volunteers are among New Mexico's unsung heroes. Their commitment to serving their communities, often under demanding and dangerous circumstances, plays a vital role in ensuring that lost, injured, or stranded individuals are brought home safely. They receive no pay for their service, yet they routinely work long hours navigating difficult terrain, enduring challenging weather, and using specialized skills and equipment to save lives.

The New Mexico State Police would like to recognize and thank all Search and Rescue volunteers who dedicate their time, expertise, and compassion to helping others when they need it most.

Arrow in trail seen by flashlight

Searchers and vehicles used to find the lost hiker