On June 1, 2026, at approximately 5:34 p.m., deputies and EMS were dispatched to the Silver Star Trailer Park in Silver City, NM, regarding a possible overdose.
Upon arrival, personnel attempted life-saving measures but encountered a possible airborne contaminant. This substance caused an EMS worker to collapse, who was subsequently given Narcan and transported to GRMC for treatment. It was determined that the initial victim was deceased.
A total of 10 first responders, including EMS, deputies and firefighters, were taken to GRMC for exposure evaluation. The home was secured so a DEA hazmat team could ensure the scene was safe for processing.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.