On June 1, 2026, at approximately 10:57pm, deputies were dispatched to Bill Evans Lake regarding a complaint that five people had been shot. The reporting party provided information on potential subjects and a vehicle involved in the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies found no evidence of anyone being shot in the area. A canvass of the surrounding lake area was conducted, and while some individuals reported hearing gunshots, no one witnessed any injuries or victims.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this complaint. If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 575-574-0100 or central dispatch at 575-388-8840.