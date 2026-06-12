The Town of Silver City has released the Draft Comprehensive Plan Update and is inviting community members to review the document and share feedback!
>>Review the Draft Plan and Submit Comments <<
The Comprehensive Plan is a long-range guide for the community's future, helping inform decisions about housing, economic opportunity, transportation, infrastructure, public spaces, natural resources, and overall quality of life. The draft reflects community input gathered throughout the planning process and identifies goals and strategies to help guide Silver City's future over the coming years. Residents, business owners, students, workers, and community members are encouraged to review the draft and submit comments before the plan is finalized.
You can access the draft plan, read the "What We Heard" Community Engagement Report, and learn more about the project on the project website:
www.tinyurl.com/SilverCompPlan
Thank you for helping shape the future of Silver City!