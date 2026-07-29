Silver Consolidated Schools closes on the sales of Sixth Street Elementary and Jose Barrios Elementary

Photos below Courtesy of Will Hawkins

Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent William Hawkins told the Beat that the school district had closed on the sale of Sixth Street Elementary to Western New Mexico University to be used as a facility for the Early Childhood Education Center of Excellence.

Hawkins also shared some photos of some of those involved in the purchase on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

He oppressed his appreciation and gratitude for the university purchasing the historic school building near downtown Silver City.

Hawkins has expressed in the past the difficult decisions made by the Board to sell the school due to the decrease of student populations and the costs of the maintenance for so few students.

He lauded the community for coming together to benefit the schools and the university. He noted the closing for Jose Barrios Elementary School to Aldo Leopold Charter School would take place on July 30, 2026 .

Photos at Sixth Street Elementary School on July 29, 2026, of personnel involved in the closing and the walk through of the building- Wiliam Hawkins