By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting May 29, 2026. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Mike McMillan did not attend.
The board held a special meeting to have an executive session to hold a personnel hearing regarding the termination of employment for Jerome Ortiz.
The board went into executive session.
The board came back into open session after approximately two hours.
Action item.
The board voted to sustain the termination of Jerome Ortiz
Adjourned