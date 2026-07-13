Silver School board special meeting for superintendent contract

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting June 25, 2026. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

The board held a special meeting to address the superintendent's contract for the 2026-2027 school year. Montenegro said they had only made minor modifications.

The board voted to forego the executive session and move to action items.

Action item.

The board approved to extend Hawkins contract until 2029 with a one percent increase that the public education department allows for. One other modification will be the original had allowed six months to establish residency in the community and that has been removed.

Diaz, "I will say every meeting we go to, no matter who's representing, everybody would say we have the best superintendent in the state, if not the nation, and you're a hot commodity. I just want to make it clear to the public that we want to do whatever we need to do to keep Mr. Hawkins."

Klement wanted to personally thank Hawkins and recognize he goes beyond his regular superintendent duties.

Cohn thanked him for all he does for the district and said they greatly appreciate it.

Montenegro said, "The board is really excited at the continuing relationship that we have through this contract with you." She asked that he continue to maintain the communication with the board to let them know what they need to do to continue that support."

Adjourned