July 20, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announces Indictments of;
• Apolinar Quesada - Count 1: 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Penetration (Child under 13)
• Ezekiel L. Morales -Count 1 & 2: Homicide by Vehicle.
• Eby Leedro - Count 1: Agg. Fleeing Law Enforcement Officer.*
• Vincent Sandoval (1) - Count 1: Agg. Fleeing Law Enforcement Officer. Count 2: Criminal Damage to Property (Over $1000), Count 3: Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle.*
• Vincent Sandoval - (2) Count 1 Commercial Burglary, Count 2: Criminal Damage to Property (over $1000), Larceny.
• Joshua Turrieta - Count 1: Agg, Fleeing Law Enforcement Officer, Count 2: False Imprisonment.
• Jan Westmoreland- Count 1: Agg Assault (Deadly Weapon)
• Bartholomew Roselli - Count 1: False Imprisonment.*
• Rudy Padilla - Count 1: Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth).
*Asterisk indicates additional Misdemeanor charges not shown.
In New Mexico, there are two ways to begin a felony prosecution: by preliminary hearing or Grand Jury Indictment. In both instances the questions are the same: First, was a crime committed? Second, is there probable cause to believe the person charged committed it? State v Vallejos (1979-NMCA-089). It must be remembered that these are allegations only and each defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.
Our prosecutorial staff worked closely with our new Grand Jury-a group of citizens that were selected to examine and evaluate the evidence and decide if there was probable cause to formally charge these individuals with these crimes. We would like to thank each member of the Grand Jury, Sixth Judicial District Judge Foy and court monitor Sonia Carbajal, for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to serving our community.