(Glenwood, NM, June 26, 2026) — The lightning-caused Sacaton Fire, which was detected Sunday, June 21, in the Gila Wilderness about 4.5 miles west of the Mogollon Baldy Lookout, became more active Wednesday, producing smoke that was visible along U.S. Route 180 between Silver City and Luna.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening, and gusty outflow winds may influence fire behavior. While accompanying precipitation could reduce fire activity, it will not be enough to fully extinguish the fire. The return of hot, dry, windy conditions could also contribute to additional fire growth. While fire activity is expected to fluctuate from day to day, the public should anticipate that smoke will frequently be visible from numerous places along U.S. Route 180. The Sacaton Fire is estimated to be 69 acres.
The fire's location presents extreme risks to both ground and aerial firefighters. Hazards include extremely steep, rugged terrain; heavy dead and down fuels; overhead snags and six-hour ground evacuation times. These conditions limit where crews can be safely deployed and require prioritization of firefighter safety when determining tactics and engagement strategies. The immediate values at risk do not include private property or critical infrastructure.
Stay informed about wildfire activity through the forest's website and Facebook page,InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information or WildFireSA.