Steady Progress Continues on Sacaton Fire - July 10, 2026

July 10, 2026

Steady Progress Continues on Sacaton Fire

Map below

Acres: 9,675 Start Date: June 21, 2026

Location: 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 165

Containment: 35% Cause: Lightning

Summary: On Thursday, a Type 1 helicopter conducted bucket drops on the northern portion of the fire. Light precipitation occurred over the incident, though not as much as in previous days. Preparation work continued along Bearwallow Road, and snagging operations were completed up to the Bearwallow Lookout. Several heat pockets were observed near Black Mountain and the Turkey Feather Fire footprint.

Today, crews continue preparation work along Bearwallow Road, removing vegetation to support future fire holding operations if necessary. A dozer will continue to improve the 119 Road, removing hazards to enhance access. The structure protection group will remove accumulated slash and logs in the Willow Creek area to reduce flooding risk. The initial attack firefighters remain available to respond to new fire starts and support local districts as needed.

Weather: Conditions will be drier today as precipitation chances decrease. On Friday and Saturday, rain becomes much less likely as northwest winds shift deeper moisture south, bringing drier air into the fire area.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Sacaton Fire. If you fly, we can't!

Closures: Ensure you have the most current order by checking the forest's alerts webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts. Bursum Road/NM-159 is currently closed east of Mogollon to Willow Creek.

Evacuations: Catron County Sheriff's Office is implementing the Ready, Set, Go! method. The community of Willow Creek is in a GO! evacuation status due to the proximity of the Sacaton Fire. Residents in GO! should leave immediately. For more information evacuation statuses, monitor Catron County Emergency Management on Facebook and sign up for Catron County emergency notifications at catroncounty.us.

Smoke: Smoke is visible from surrounding communities. Air quality will vary based on fire activity, weather, and wind patterns. Residents should reduce prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is present and check the Air Quality Index before recreating or working outdoors. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure. For real-time smoke conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest, and forecasted hotter, drier weather conditions. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions limit campfires on forest land to designated recreation sites and campgrounds with constructed metal fire rings. Open burning is also prohibited in the unincorporated area of Catron County and Catron County Fire District 30.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 575-210-8631

Incident Information: inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-sacaton-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest