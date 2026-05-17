Two photo essays, one by Mary Alice Murphy at each venue and the second one thanks to Franky DeAngelis of the bicycle "fly over" in the afternoon.
The Street Jam, a three-day event from May 15-17, 2026, took place in four locations in downtown Silver City.
Franky DeAngelis had chalk art on the sidewalk in front of his studio. Saba Arrowsoul, a Navajo painter and T-shirt artist, set up a trading post in the former Blue Dome Gallery. Living Arts Studio had various activities set up for adults and children, along with a DJ providing music. In front of the Twin Sisters Cyling and Fitness, a graffitied vehicle continued to be painted on Saturday, in preparation for an event in the afternoon, which featured bicyclists aiming to "fly" over it.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.