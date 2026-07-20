Temporary Closures on the Gila National Forest 072026

Temporary Closure on the Gila National Forest

Flooding events close Ben Lilly and Willow Creek campgrounds

(Reserve, NM, July 20, 2026) — The Gila National Forest is issuing a temporary closure order for the Ben Lilly Campground and the Willow Creek Campground, in effect from 6 a.m. on July 21, 2026 through October 16, 2026 (or until rescinded). This order serves to protect public health and safety as monsoonal flood events have become hazardous in this area.

MAP below

For your safety:

Do not enter closed areas. Barricades and signage are in place for public safety.

Monitor official channels. Check Gila National Forest social media and website for updates.

Know before you go. Check current conditions before traveling.

Stay aware of your surroundings. Avoid low‑lying areas and follow all posted warning signs.

The Gila National Forest is working with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque for further information on future rainfall events and flash flood risks over recent burn scars. If additional closures are needed, updates will be provided through news releases and the official channels noted above.

Under this closure order, the public is prohibited from entering all National Forest System lands, trails, and roads in the closure area. Violation of the order is a Class B misdemeanor and punishable by fines and/or imprisonment. Federal, state, and local officers, firefighters, members of an organized rescue team, and any others authorized by Forest Service permit are exempt from the closure order.

Please visit the Gila National Forest's Alerts page for the full closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

About the Forest Service: The Forest Service has, for more than 100 years, brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology — and rooted in communities — the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.