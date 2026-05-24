Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The bright sunny Saturday, May 23, 2026, with a slight breeze to cool the air, opened with the first 2026 Blues Festival performances at 10 a.m. Gough Park filled early with those seeing the shade of the trees. The music brought out people to dance near the gazebo, where the performers set up to fill the air with the sound of blues. The festival continued on Sunday, May 24.
A large car show filled a good portion of Pope Street. Food vendors lined up along between the park and the nearby parking lot.
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