Photos by Mary Alice Murphy (until her battery died!)

[Editor's Note: The start and finish will be posted later today upon receipt from Photographer Paul Michaud.]

Tour of the Gila, Stage 3, the Inner Loop, took off from Fort Bayard this morning, headed back to Fort Bayard at the end of the race. 

img_9195.jpgUCI Men heading northward on NM Hwy 15

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