Photos by Paul Michaud

A long race ended the 2026 Tour of the Gila, with some surprises and some champions retaining the red jersey for most of the race. Link to full result at the bottom.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

Stage results: 

Final Results: [Editor: I think!}

https://tourofthegila.com/2026/04/2026-gila-monster-road-race-results/ Click on results under the Men Elite and the Women Elite to see all the results on Google Drive