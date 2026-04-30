Photo by Paul Michaud

Tour of the Gila Stage 2 took racers up to a finish in Mogollon.

UCI Women and Men results are below the slideshow

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

Times for racers:

 

GC AFTER STAGE 2 Mogollon Road Race p/b Gila Regional Medical Center

For all results, visit: https://tourofthegila.com/2026/04/2026-mogollon-road-race-results/ 