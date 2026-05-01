Photos by Paul Michaud

The long Tour of the Gila Inner Loop Stage 3 elite men and women racers made it back to Fort Bayard, on a mostly overcast and cooling day. Paul said several women were hypothermic after riding through cool rain storms and others said rivers were running down the road. So it was not a pleasant ride for any of them. 

Overall elite results below slideshow. 

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

All race results: https://tourofthegila.com/2026/04/2026-inner-loop-road-race-results/ 