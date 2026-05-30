Tyce Delk, the great-grandson of Forrest Delk, who founded the Delk Band in 1934, right here in Grant County, has received an invitation to debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on July 16, 2026
Grant County enjoyed The Delk Band from its founding by Forrest Delk in 1934. Although the band plays on in eastern New Mexico, many of today's residents danced and sang along with The Delk Band for many years.
Please see the PDF below to read all about how Tyce found out about the invitation and learned that today's The Delk Band will perform along with him.